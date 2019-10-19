|
Eulogia Perez Andrad
Wichita Falls - Eulogia Perez Andrade, 56, of Wichita Falls, passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019.
Rosary and Vigil service will be at 6:00 p.m. followed by a family visitation until 8 p.m. on Monday, October 21, 2019 in the chapel of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. The funeral liturgy will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with Rev. Raul Martinez Lopez, celebrant. Rite of Committal will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.
A daughter of the late Reymundo Perez, Sr. and Matilda Lujan Perez, Eulogia was born on December 19, 1962 in Wichita Falls, Texas. She was a graduate of Wichita Falls Old High School, and a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. She enjoyed reading, and was always there to listen and give advice. Eulogia devoted her life to her family, and taking care of her parents and many other family members throughout the years. Eulogia was someone that could always be counted on.
Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brother, Victor.
She is survived by her daughter, Alexandria Sullivan; her brother, Reymundo Perez, Jr.; four sisters, Jackie P. Byers and husband Gerald, Patricia Gomez and husband Ricardo, Leslie Garcia, and Teresa Ramsey and husband Ray; her granddaughter, Alexandra Sullivan; and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends who will miss her dearly.
Published in The Times Record News from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019