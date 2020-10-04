Eulojia (Okie) Barboza
Wichita Falls - Eulojia "Okie" Barboza, 80, of Wichita Falls passed away Friday, October 2, 2020.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Monday, October 5, 2020 at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, October 6, 2020 in the Chapel of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home with Pastor Cosme Ojeda officiating. Interment will follow at Rosemont Cemetery.
Okie was born on June 6, 1940 in Seymour to the late Raymond and Ruby (Flores) Costilla. She was a homemaker, and always tried to help others. She had a strong faith in Our Lord Jesus Christ. Her true passion was her family, especially her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Elario (Eddie) Barboza; brothers Manuel Costilla and Johnny Castello; and sister Juanita C. Hernandez.
Okie is survived by sons Danny Castillo, Ambrosio (Chito) Barboza, Tito Barboza and wife Rosie, Eddie Barboza and Naomi Gonzalez; daughters Esperanza (Hopie) Mercer and husband Terry, and Sarah Luna and husband Richard; fifteen grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; aunts Ramona Flores and Elisa Flores; and sisters-in-law Nellie Barboza of Dallas and Frances Rivard and husband Kevin of Wichita Falls.
