1/1
Eulojia (Okie) Barboza
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eulojia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eulojia (Okie) Barboza

Wichita Falls - Eulojia "Okie" Barboza, 80, of Wichita Falls passed away Friday, October 2, 2020.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Monday, October 5, 2020 at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, October 6, 2020 in the Chapel of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home with Pastor Cosme Ojeda officiating. Interment will follow at Rosemont Cemetery.

Okie was born on June 6, 1940 in Seymour to the late Raymond and Ruby (Flores) Costilla. She was a homemaker, and always tried to help others. She had a strong faith in Our Lord Jesus Christ. Her true passion was her family, especially her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Elario (Eddie) Barboza; brothers Manuel Costilla and Johnny Castello; and sister Juanita C. Hernandez.

Okie is survived by sons Danny Castillo, Ambrosio (Chito) Barboza, Tito Barboza and wife Rosie, Eddie Barboza and Naomi Gonzalez; daughters Esperanza (Hopie) Mercer and husband Terry, and Sarah Luna and husband Richard; fifteen grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; aunts Ramona Flores and Elisa Flores; and sisters-in-law Nellie Barboza of Dallas and Frances Rivard and husband Kevin of Wichita Falls.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record News from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Owens & Brumley - Wichita Falls
1317 9TH STREET
Wichita Falls, TX 76301
940-322-3181
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Times Record News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved