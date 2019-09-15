Resources
Eva Gean Marie (Brewer) Reid

Wichita Falls - Eva Gean Marie Reid (Brewer) of Wichita Falls,79, went home to be the lord on September 12, 2019 in Kyle TX surrounded by her family. Gean suffered for many years with COPD but she is no longer suffering because she now has a new set of lungs. She loved her family and friends dearly. Gean also loved her church family at TCC especially the sisters of the hearts.

Per her wishes there will be a private family memorial.
Published in The Times Record News on Sept. 15, 2019
