A private burial will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Wichita Falls for Eva Kathryn Bryan, 92 of Wichita Falls who passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019. Rev. Dennis Neal, Worship and Legacy Pastor at the First Baptist Church in Wichita Falls will officiate. Interment will be under the direction of the Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.
Eva was born in Wichita Falls, Texas on May 2, 1926 to the late Archie Lee and Clyde Mae (Sigler) Tucker. She was a graduate of Wichita Falls High School and a faithful member of the First Baptist Church in Wichita Falls.
She and her husband, James Wallace Bryan met after he returned from serving in the United States Marine Corps during World War II. They celebrated over sixty years of marriage. Eva worked as a Teller at First Wichita National Bank (Big Blue) for several years and was also a homemaker, where she enjoyed cooking and especially making delicious desserts. After the war was over, she and her husband took a very memorable trip to Europe where they had the opportunity to tour Germany and several other cities.
Upon retirement they moved to Possum Kingdom where she enjoyed the animals, even naming the deer that would be seen on their place. After several years they returned to Wichita Falls. Eva enjoyed antiquing with friends and attending the Backdoor Theatre Productions. She also took pride in having a unique wardrobe which she would wear for each occasion and would purchase clothing that was one of a kind. Nurses would often remark as to which outfit she wanted to wear on that particular day. She also looked forward to going to the beauty shop each week and getting her hair fixed. She had a genuine care for others and would pick up her friends to take them wherever they needed to go.
Along with her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, James Michael Bryan. She is survived by her grandson, Michael Bryan of Austin, Texas; a nephew, Mark Tucker and wife Jan of Wichita Falls; as well as numerous cousins, family and friends.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, Texas 76310.
Published in The Times Record News on Mar. 17, 2019