Evan Miles Andrajack
Burkburnett - Evan Miles Andrajack, beloved son of Jake and Brittany Andrajack, passed away peacefully in the arms of his parents shortly after his birth on March 24, 2020.
Although your time with us was short, the impact you will have on our lives will last forever. You will be forever loved and greatly missed until the day we meet again in the arms of Jesus. Until then, God has you in Heaven, but we have you in our hearts.
Precious Evan will be loved and remembered by his parents, Brittany Alyse Andrajack and Jacob Paul Andrajack; his brother, Sawyer Hunter Andrajack; his sister, Leighton Elizabeth Andrajack; his maternal grandparents, Frank and Diana Hunt; his paternal grandparents, Frank and Laura Andrajack; his aunts and uncles, Josh and Amy Andrajack, Jon and Julie Ellzey, and Tyler and Jessica Hunt. Evan will also be remembered by his cousins, Camden, Kennedy, Peyton, Parker, Frank, and Colson, as well as many other loving relatives and friends.
A private family graveside will be held Friday, March 27, 2020 at Burkburnett Memorial Cemetery in a celebration of Evan's life. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020