Evelyn "Louise" Adams
Wichita Falls - Evelyn Louise Adams, born on October 3, 1931 in Maulberry, Texas to Maggie and Coy Hunt, went to be with our Lord on her 88th birthday, Thursday, October 3, 2019.
The family will receive friends between 6:00 and 7:30 p.m. Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, October 7, 2019 in the chapel of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls with Pastor Ron Redding, officiating. Interment will follow at Crestview Memorial Park under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.
Louise was the last surviving member of her family. She was a devoted daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She married Nathan Adams on January 24, 1997. During her lifetime, Louise was involved in many different organizations. She was a member of Shelomi Temple 43 Daughters of the Nile for 34 years, a member of TOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) Chapter 0024 for 12 years, a member of the Does of Elks Lodge #154 for 23 years, and volunteered twice a week for the Meals On Wheels of Wichita Falls. Louise served on the disaster team and went on many disaster trips with the local American Red Cross and the Wichita Archer Clay Baptist Association. Mrs. Adams was also a member of Lamar Baptist Church.
Louise was preceded in death by her late husband, H.L. Barnett; her mother, Maggie Hunt; her father, Coy Hunt; her two beautiful daughter, Harriet Holden, and Susie Barnett; and her step—son, Larry Adams.
Survivors include her husband of 22 years, Nathan Adams of Wichita Falls; son, Tommy Gene Barnett and wife LeAn of Wichita Falls; step-daughter, Bonnie Keller and husband Bud of Sun City, Arizona; son-in-law, Randy Holden of Wichita Falls; daughter-in-law, Betty Adams of Lampasas; grandchildren, Jackie Phillips-Barnett and Shelley Holden both of Wichita Falls, Ronnie Holden and wife Chelsea of Houston, C.J. Keller and wife Jennie of Phoenix, Arizona, Chris Keller and wife Jonni of Glendale, Arizona, Craig Keller of Phoenix, Arizona, Melissa Young and husband Jimmy of Killeen, Marney Garza and husband Stevie of San Bonito, and Stephen Adams and wife Rebecca of Norman, Oklahoma. She was also loved by nine great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many precious friends.
The family would like to send out a huge thank you to Hospice of Wichita Falls and all of the nursing staff of United Regional Healthcare Systems for all of the love and care that they gave to our mother and grandmother during this difficult time.
For those desiring, memorials can be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Rd., Wichita Falls, TX 76310; or to Meals on Wheels, 1008 Burnett St, Wichita Falls, TX 76301.
For I know the plans I have for you declares the Lord. Plans to prosper you and not to harm you. Plans to give you hope and a future. ~Jeremiah 29:11
Published in The Times Record News on Oct. 5, 2019