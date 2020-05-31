Evelyn Ann Bellinghausen Krahl



Evelyn Ann Bellinghausen Krahl, age 78, of Scotland, Texas passed away Saturday evening, May 30, 2020, in Wichita Falls.



A Vigil service and rosary will be held at 6:00 p.m. Monday, June 1, 2020, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Scotland. Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at St. Boniface Catholic Church with Rev. Michael Moloney, Pastor of St. Mary's and St. Boniface Catholic Church, officiating. Interment will follow in St Boniface Cemetery under the direction of Aulds Funeral Home of Archer City.



Evelyn was born April 5, 1942 in Rhineland, Texas to the late Joe and Mary Bellinghausen. She graduated from Rhineland High School in 1960.



She married Richard Charles Krahl on February 17, 1968 in Wichita Falls, Texas. He preceded her in death on June 17, 2019.



Evelyn was employed by City National Bank in Wichita Falls from 1960 until 1970. She also served as City Secretary for the City of Scotland for thirty-four years. Evelyn was an agent for Germania Insurance Company for several years.



Evelyn was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church where she sang in the choir, was a Eucharistic Minister and served in various offices as a Christian Mother. Evelyn and her husband, Richard served as managers of the Kristy Krahl Care Center in Windthorst.



Evelyn loved watching her grandchildren play sports and flower gardening.



Survivors include two daughters, Debra Haehn and husband, Dwayne of Archer City and Leanne Curtis and husband, Ray of Iowa Park; four grandchildren; Matthew and Luke Haehn, and Lauren and Bryce Curtis; two sisters, Alvina Lerner of Wichita Falls, and Velma Seale and husband, Jim of Spokane Valley, Wa; brother-in-law, Robert Krahl and wife, Edna of Scotland; and sister-in-law, Frances Miller and husband, Larry of Wichita Falls.



Evelyn was also preceded in death by her daughter, Kristy Rose Krahl on January 14, 1999.



The family suggests memorials to the Scotland Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 103, Scotland, Texas 76379 or the Christian Mother's Society C/O Debbie Hilbers, 779 Hilbers Road, Scotland, Texas 76379.









