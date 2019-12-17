Services
Owens & Brumley - Wichita Falls
1317 9TH STREET
Wichita Falls, TX 76301
940-322-3181
Evelyn Evans
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Evelyn Evans Obituary
Evelyn Evans

Wichita Falls - Evelyn Jo Evans, 92, of Wichita Falls passed away Friday, December 13, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, December 19, 2019 in the Chapel of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls with Rev. Tommy Free officiating. Interment will follow at Highland Cemetery in Iowa Park.

Evelyn was born on May 17, 1927 in rural Clay County to the late William E. and Rosa (McCall) Hair. Evelyn married Lloyd Ward, and after his passing, she married M.J. Evans, whom she referred to as her soul mate. M.J. preceded her in 2006. Evelyn worked for many years as an LVN until her retirement. She was most recently a member of Lamar Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband M.J.; sons Billy Greg Ward and Benny Ward; and sisters Billie and Lorene.

Evelyn is survived by step son Burl Evans and wife Gay of Nacogdoches, along with many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.

The family would like to thank the staff of Senior Care Health and Rehabilitation, and Hospice of Wichita Falls for the care Evelyn received. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, Texas 76310, or the March of Dimes.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
