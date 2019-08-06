|
|
Evelyn Jennings
Burkburnett - Evelyn Marie Van Horn Jennings, of Burkburnett, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 5, 2019 at the age of 94. Evelyn was born May 11, 1925 to Jess and Ella Van Horn, a pioneer family in Iowa Park, Texas. She was a member of First Christian Church in Burkburnett. Evelyn graduated from W.F. George High School in Iowa Park in 1943, and married Bryan A. Farris on August 22, 1946. Evelyn loved to sing and dance. She received a Meritorious Service Award for her USO War Entertainment Work in World War II on August 2, 1946.
Evelyn was employed at Sheppard AFB. She was a Civil Service Secretary and was known for her amazing typing speed and accuracy, even on a manual typewriter! Her last employment was with the Office of Special Investigations at Dyess AFB where she retired in 1987. She received numerous letters of appreciation and certificates for Superior Performance.
Evelyn married Roy L. Jennings on October 18, 1975 and moved from Burkburnett to Sweetwater, where she and Roy raised and showed Quarter and Paint horses. At an early age she was an avid cowgirl, helping her parents on the farm and ranch in Iowa Park while enjoying nature and being outdoors. Evelyn was truly a lover of the land. Evelyn adored her family and spent many summer hours entertaining her grandchildren with horseback rides, cleaning stalls and eating ice cream. Her chocolate pies and homemade dinner rolls were family favorites.
Evelyn organized and was a charter member and president of Theta Epsilon Chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha Sorority, an international sorority noted for its philanthropic, educational and social work. Evelyn became a lifetime member and was voted "Miss Congeniality" for District VI ESA as well as holding numerous offices.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Chester Van Horn; sisters, Willah Van Horn, Gladys Johnson and husband D.A. "Red"; Jessie Mindel and husband Wilbur, Lois Leslie and husband Wayne; Evelyn's husband, Roy L. Jennings; son-in-law, Jim Owen; and nephew, Donald Johnson.
Evelyn will be dearly missed by two daughters, Marie Owen of Hurst, and Carolyn Farris of Wichita Falls; a son, Allen Farris and wife Verna of Bedford; Jim Jennings and wife Mavis of Amarillo, and Sandy Williams and husband Charlie of Spicewood. Evelyn was proud of her seven granddaughters; three grandsons; ten great-granddaughters and nine great-grandsons.
The family will receive friends between 6 and 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett. A Celebration of Evelyn's Life will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, August 8, 2019 at First Christian Church in Burkburnett. Interment will follow at Highland Cemetery in Iowa Park under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett.
For those desiring, the family requests memorials be made in honor of Evelyn to First Christian Church, 272 N. Ave D, Burkburnett, TX 76354; or to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Rd., Wichita Falls, TX 76310.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News on Aug. 6, 2019