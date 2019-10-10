Services
Ainsworth & Young Funeral Home
822 Roosevelt Street
Wichita Falls, TX 76301
(940) 766-1941
Wake
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Powerhouse Church of God in Christ
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
University United Methodist Church
3405 Taft Blvd.
Burial
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
9:00 AM
Fort Sill National Cemetery
Elgin, OK
Evelyn Joyce Holmes


1938 - 2019
Evelyn Joyce Holmes Obituary
Evelyn Joyce Holmes

Wichita Falls - Evelyn Joyce Holmes, was born on February 20, 1938 in Haskell County, Texas to the late Arizona and Lela Simpson, she was one of thirteen children born to this union.

On May 3, 1959 she married the love of her life, Wesley Moses Holmes, Sr., they were blessed to be married for 31 years. To their union eleven children were born.

She had various jobs throughout her life with the her latest being employed as a "Nanny"/ Housekeeper - Caregiver.

In 1961 she united with the Powerhouse Church of God in Christ under the leadership of Supt. T. Thompson. She remained a faithful member for over 58 years.

She was a compassionate, God fearing woman and always could find the good in everyone she encountered. She never met a stranger.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband of 31 years; Wesley Moses Holmes, Sr., her parents; Arizona and Lela Simpson, her son; Danny Holmes, two grandchildren; Douglas Bryant, Roneita Holmes, a special daughter; Patricia Elmore and granddaughter; Christie Elmore and siblings; Eva Jackson, Gladys McCoy, Shirley Williams, Hirby Moore, James Simpson, Billy Ray Simpson and Arizona L. Simpson.

She leaves to forever cherish her memories: Six sons ; Joel (Louvenia), Wesley, Jr. (Yolanda), Ronnie (Enez), Tony (Jeannine), Kory and Tory. Four daughters; Lunelda Garrett, Sharon Cudjo (Richard), Kimberly Smith (Rodney) and Pamela Holmes.

Thirty six grandchildren, thirty nine great grandchildren and four great great grandchildren. Her brothers; Supt. Ernest Whitfield (Diana), Edward Gene Whitfield. Her sisters; Linda Askey, Vernell McVea and Bonnie Slaughter. Also hosts of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Wake Service: 6-8 PM Friday, October 11, 2019 Powerhouse C.O.G.I.C. 403 N. Broadway St.

Celebration of Life: 1 PM Saturday, October 12, 2019 University United Methodist Church 3405 Taft Blvd. Supt. T. Thompson, Supt. E. Whitfield, Eulogists.

Burial : 9 AM Monday, October 14, 2019 Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin, OK.

Professional Care By: Ainsworth & Young Funeral Home.
Published in The Times Record News from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019
