Davis Funeral Home - Henrietta
316 South Bridge Street
Henrietta, TX 76365
(940) 538-4395
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Davis Funeral Home - Henrietta
316 South Bridge Street
Henrietta, TX 76365
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Henrietta, TX
Evelyn Langford


1934 - 2019
Henrietta - Evelyn Langford, 84, of Henrietta, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019.

Funeral services will be Friday, October 4, 2019 at 10:00 am, at the First Baptist Church in Henrietta, Texas with Rev. Randy Osborn, pastor, officiating. Burial will be in Hope Cemetery in Henrietta, Texas under the direction of Davis Funeral Home in Henrietta.

Evelyn was born on November 23, 1934 in Burkburnett, Texas to Clarence and Eva (Bryant) Watkins. She married Don Langford on June 7, 1952 in Henrietta, Texas and was a member of the First Baptist Church in Henrietta. Evelyn was retired from Henrietta Elementary School where she was secretary for 30 years.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Don Langford; brother, Mark Watkins; sister, Ginger Browning; grandson, Ben Kelton.

Survivors include her son Rickey Langford and wife Cindy of Henrietta, Texas; daughter, Rhona Kelton and husband Danny of Henrietta, Texas; five grandchildren, Matt Kelton and wife Sasha of Bellevue, Jessica Halter and husband Josh of Henrietta, Lorna Lynn Franke and husband Shane of Decatur, Texas, Jennifer Mass of Wichita Falls, Texas, and Ashley Silvertooth and husband Patrick of Henrietta; great grandchildren, Brady, Melany, Kylee, Haylee, Prestley, Piersen, Ben, Iris, Devin, Danielle; great-great-grandchild, Derrick Ray.

Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church Building Fund at 208 S. Graham St. Henrietta, Texas 76365 or Kindred Hospice at 4210 Kell Blvd., Wichita Falls, Texas 76309.

Visitation will be on Thursday evening at Davis Funeral Home from 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm.

Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guestbook at davisfuneralhome.net
Published in The Times Record News on Oct. 3, 2019
