Evelyn LaVerne Skinner
Iowa Park, TX
Evelyn LaVerne Skinner passed on to her heavenly home on March 28, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 2 PM on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at First United Methodist Church of Iowa Park with Pastor Jeff Pehl officiating. Graveside services will follow at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park under the direction of Dutton Funeral Home in Iowa Park, Texas. Visitation will be held from 6-8 PM on Monday, April 1, 2019 at Dutton Funeral Home.
Evelyn was born on April 19, 1930 in Wanette, Oklahoma to Katherine Evelyn Killian and Lee Roy Renfro.
She married the love of her life LeRoy Adam Skinner on March 20, 1948. They had two sons, James and Howard. Evelyn and LeRoy created a stable happy home founded in Christian values that was always filled with love. Evelyn was a wonderful homemaker. She excelled at everything she did, especially sewing and cooking. Her hobbies included doll collecting, reading, and continuing to learn computer skills. She was a dedicated member of First United Methodist Church of Iowa Park. She served as the treasurer of both the local and district United Methodist Women's Club, secretary and reporter of the Twenty-Three Study Club, and treasurer of the Iowa Park Garden Club.
Evelyn is preceded in death by her parents, her sister Rosalee Beason, her brother, Eugene Renfro and her daughter-in-law Darlene Skinner.
She is survived by her sons James of Iowa Park, Howard and wife April of Fullerton, California; grandchildren Ginger Gilmore and husband Guy, Jeffrey and wife Samantha, Michael and wife Katie, Martin and wife Paulina; eight great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Mrs. Skinner wished for any memorials to be donated to First United Methodist Church of Iowa Park.
Published in The Times Record News on Mar. 31, 2019