Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Evelyn Nichols Rhea


1933 - 2019
Evelyn Nichols Rhea Obituary
Evelyn Nichols Rhea

Burkburnett - Evelyn Nichols Rhea, 86, of Burkburnett, has returned home to eternal peace with our Father God on Saturday, July 20, 2019. You will be dearly missed not only by your family, but by the many friends and acquaintances who knew your kind and gentle spirit.

Your children, Carol A. Hudson, Joe G. Nichols, and Susan R. Mitchell all of Burkburnett, rejoice in knowing you're no longer suffering. Your brothers, Donny and Babe Wheeler and sister, Mary McClean find comfort in knowing you're now in the presence of all the loved ones that have traveled this road before you. Your 25 grandchildren and one great-grandchild can find solace in the many fond and favorite memories shared with you and each other.

The Master's bouquet is surely blooming brighter now and the legacy you've left is a testament to the AGAPE love you shared with each and every one of us. Grace and Peace to you.

Evelyn was born on May 31, 1933 in Gainesville, Texas to the late Glenn William Wheeler and Lois Knight Wheeler. Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her sister, Juanita Taylor. Evelyn loved her family. She especially enjoyed being involved in the lives of her children and grandchildren, and was never one to miss out on any events, always there to offer her love and support. As a member of the Burkburnett Church of Christ, she loved her church family. Evelyn spent 33 years in Civil Service at Sheppard AFB and was an integral part of the local Softball Community for many years.

The family will receive friends between 6:30 and 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Ave. C Church of Christ in Burkburnett with Bud Branson, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News on July 23, 2019
