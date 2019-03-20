|
Evelyn Prestwood
Wichita Falls, TX
Evelyn Prestwood (101) of Wichita Falls completed her earthly journey on March 6, 2019.
A celebration of Evelyn's life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019 in the Chapel of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls with Reverend Joe Coombes officiating. A family burial will be held prior to the service.
She was born in Denton Texas June 28, 1917. She is survived by a sister Margaret Hamilton of Lake City Florida and 10 nieces and nephews, whose lives she blessed in many ways. She is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years Chester Prestwood, her mother Maggie Wood, and 8 brothers and sisters.
At age 7, Evelyn's family moved to Corsicana where they grew into adulthood and most met their mates. Their courting and marriages were each beautiful stories impacted by WWII service and assignments.
Evelyn and Chester met in Corsicana. When he joined the Air Force and was assigned to Puerto Rico, their romance continued through letters and when he was transferred to Boise Idaho, Evelyn boarded a train to Boise to be married on July 7, 1943. Chester was soon sent to Italy and returned in 1945.
Chester continued a civilian career with the Air Force which led them to long term stays in Amarillo and Burkburnett where they made many long term friends. In 1998 they moved to Presbyterian Manor where they lived until death. Evelyn was an ardent 42 player and enjoyed many friendships at the Manor.
Evelyn was a devoted Christian, wife, sister, Aunt, and friend. While frugal with herself, she was generous with others. She quietly blessed and supported family and friends. She enjoyed each Wood Family Reunion. She was independent and self sufficient, sometimes to a fault as her health declined. Those strengths sustained her for 101 years.
The family wishes to thank Estelle Hefner, Evelyn's friend for many years and indispensable supporter in recent years.
We also thank Joe Coombes who has ministered to Chester and her and helped maintain their FBC Burk connections.
We also acknowledge the love and care and friendships of the employees and staff of Presbyterian Manor during the last 21 years.
In lieu of flowers we request donations the Good Samaritan Fund at Presbyterian Manor, 4600 Taft Boulevard, Wichita Falls, TX 76308, or the .
Condolences may be sent to the family at
www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News on Mar. 20, 2019