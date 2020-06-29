Evelyn Rose Williams



Los Angeles, CA - The journey of Evelyn Rose Williams was one that was filled with love for the God she served and the family she simply adored. Affectionately referred to as "Mother," "Mama," or "Granny Rose," she filled a unique role in nurturing her family and extended family, as she gently urged them to pursue God's purpose for their lives. A native of Quanah, Texas, "Evelyn" was born on July 1, 1929 to Andrew and Argrie Martin. Evelyn was educated in the Quanah Independent School District where she graduated early and was the valedictorian of her senior class in1944 from Douglas High School in Quanah, Texas.



Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. John Baptist Church, 1009 Flood Street, Wichita Falls, TX



Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Crestview Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Wells Funeral Home.



In her professional life, Evelyn graduated from Bethania Nursing School in Wichita Falls, Texas and was employed in the field of nursing. Evelyn worked for over 33 years at Wichita General Hospital and Bethania Hospital. After retiring from Wichita General Hospital, Evelyn began working in a drug rehabilitation unit in Wichita Falls, Texas. Evelyn was caring in spirit, filling a unique role mentoring and nurturing those who crossed her path.



In her Christian life, Evelyn was a member of St. John Baptist Church where she devotedly served for many years. She was in various ministries at the church including the Women's Chorus and the Ruth Mission Circle. Evelyn also served as an announcing clerk at the church. Outside of church, Evelyn was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star - Naomi Chapter Number 1310. She was active with the Isabel Smith District of Federated Colored Women's Club - EVP Social Aide where she served as president and held many other offices, all while being a loving debutante mother.



Evelyn's journey home on Monday, June 15, 2020 can merely be seen as a new beginning.



Cherishing her memory are children, Doris Clark of Los Angeles, California, Preston Rose of Phoenix, Arizona, Billy Rose (Bettina) of Frankfurt, Germany, Sharon Rose of Wichita Falls, Texas and Sylvia Rose of McKinney, Texas; uncle, Wallace Pyles of Pueblo, Colorado; five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren; nephews, cousins, extended family and wonderful friends.









