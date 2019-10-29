Services
OWENS & BRUMLEY FUNERAL HOMES
101 South Ave. D
Burkburnett, TX 76354
940-569-3361
Evelyn Wood
Evelyn Wood Obituary
Evelyn Wood

Burkburnett - Evelyn Sophie Wood, 87, went to heaven on October 27, 2019.

She was born in Echo, Minnesota on June 29,1932. Evelyn was married to John H. Wood October 4 in 1952. They had three children. They shared many adventures together including traveling, creating homesteads, and growing an endurable bond.

Evelyn Wood is remembered as a great cook, amazing homemaker, and wise women in mind and mouth. She was creative with finding money saving options in any possible fashion but left enduring memories with her family and loved ones.

She is survived by Debee Stahr, Leeland Wood, and Sherri Smith of Wichita falls. 4 Grandchildren: Chilloa and Andy Lowery of Norman, Ok. Sandi and Cody Starh of Burkburnett. Kalista Thompson of Longview, TX. Valeri Thompson of Wichita Falls. 2 Great-grandchildren: Ashley Starh of Burkburnett and Brenden Priddy of Longview, TX. She also has many relatives in Minnesota.

Visitation will be Thursday October 31, 2019 at 6 pm at Owns and Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett. Funeral Services will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wichita Falls Friday, November 1, 2019 at 3 pm with burial following at Burkburnett Cemetery. Memorials can be Made to St. Paul Lutheran Church Widow Fund 1411 11th Street Wichita Falls, TX. 76301.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019
