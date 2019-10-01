|
Evelynn Scheffe
Iowa Park - Evelyn Olivia Scheffe, 88, passed from this life on Sunday, September 29, 2019, in Wichita Falls, Texas.
Funeral Mass will be at 9:30 a.m., Thursday, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Wichita Falls, Texas. Rosary and visitation will be at 6:00 p.m., Wednesday, at the Dutton Funeral Home chapel. Interment will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery.
Evelyn was born on April 12, 1931 in Windthorst, Texas to Frank and Mary Humpert Koetter. She married the love of her life, Earl Scheffe on November 8, 1949 in Windthorst, Texas. He preceded her in death in July 2002. She was a homemaker for many years and then worked for Levi Strauss for many years and was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. She loved her flower beds, ceramics, and arts and crafts. She loved her family with all her heart, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers: Alvin Koetter and Oliver Koetter; and sisters: Lorene Wolf, Acqulin Koetter, and Roberta (Bertie) Nelson.
Survivors include her children: Calvin Scheffe and friend Kathleen of Pottstown, Pennsylvania, Brenda Edwards and husband Wayne of Iowa Park, Ken Scheffe and wife Linda of Corrales, New Mexico, Phyllis Huff and husband Chuck of Wichita Falls, Darwin Scheffe and wife Liz of Norman, Oklahoma, and Melinda McLean and husband Cody of Iowa Park; sister: Mary Smith of Wichita Falls; grandchildren: Renea Ward and husband Stacy, Adam Scheffe and wife Lauren, Janelle Poirot and husband Matt, Shawn Oyer and wife Kristin, Dusty Huff and wife Sherry, Cody Huff and wife Samantha, Xela Oyer and Kamil, Luke Scheffe, Daniel Scheffe, Molly McLean, and Jacob McLean; great-grandchildren: Emilee Ward, John Ward, Tyler Poirot, Nathan Poirot, Caleb Scheffe, Cameron Scheffe, Evan Huff, Ryan Huff, and Cora Oyer. She is also survived by numerous other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Hospice of Wichita Falls and the KAMAY Volunteer Fire Department.
Published in The Times Record News on Oct. 1, 2019