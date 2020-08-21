1/1
Everett England
1940 - 2020
Everett England

Petrolia - Everett England, 79 of Petrolia, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020.

Funeral services will be 2:00 pm, Monday, August 24, 2020 at Davis Funeral Home Chapel in Henrietta, with Rev. Terri Whitgrove, officiating. Burial will be in the Petrolia Cemetery under the direction of Davis Funeral Home.

Everett was born on August 23, 1940 in Chicago, Illinois to Everett and Elsie (Pretzel) England. Everett's life journey eventually took him from Chicago to California where he worked as a structural ironworker for many years. California is also where he met Barbara, the love of his life. They were married on October 18, 1975. Their journey together brought them to Petrolia, Texas where Barbara was born and raised. He worked as a welder/fitter at Burgess for 25yrs. He served on the Petrolia City Council for many terms. Those that didn't know or call him Everett knew him as Pop. In fact, so many people call him Pop he often would introduce himself that way when meeting someone new. Pop always had a joke or laugh to share with people and was loved and respected by many. He had a good happy life and cherished his family and friends. He would want us to smile when we remember him and have peace knowing he is resting with his sweetheart now. He served his country in the US Marines and was a member of the Petrolia Methodist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Barbara (Rogers) England; sisters, Carol Malleree and Doris Karabatsos.

Survivors include two daughters, Cindy Weist of Petrolia, Texas, and Deborah England of Tennessee; two sons, Everett England and wife Sandy of Chicago, Illinois and Stan Horton and wife of Iowa Park, Texas; six grandchildren, Charles Horton and wife Angela, Kelsie Weist, Sara and Jacob England, Amanda and Regina Peters; 5 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Charles Eugene Yearman and wife of Illinois, and Darrel Yearman and wife of Illinois.

The family requests that memorials be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4804 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, Texas 76308.

Visitation will be at Davis Funeral Home on Sunday evening from 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm.

Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guestbook at davisfuneralhome.net






Published in Times Record News from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Visitation
06:00 - 07:00 PM
DAVIS FUNERAL HOME
AUG
24
Funeral service
02:00 PM
DAVIS FUNERAL HOME
Funeral services provided by
DAVIS FUNERAL HOME
316 S BRIDGE
Henrietta, TX 76365-0498
(940) 538-4395
