Everett Franklin Stanley
Wichita Falls, TX
Everett Franklin Stanley, 77, of Wichita Falls, passed away on February 21, 2019. Everett was born October 31, 1941 in Tulsa, Oklahoma to Pauline Evelyn McDonald and Franklin Everett Stanley.
He is survived by sisters Florence Emery and Edna Walls, brother Lloyd Wayne Stanley and daughter Lydia Williams, son James Stanley, granddaughters Ashley Cook, Emerald Stanley, Denise Williams, grandsons George Cook, James Stanley and Demetrius Williams and many great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his daughter Pauline Cook, brother Jim Stanley.
We will have a get together at the swinging bridge to free his ashes on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at 530pm.
Published in The Times Record News on Feb. 23, 2019