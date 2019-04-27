|
Everett H. Geis
Wichita Falls - Everett H. Geis, age 90, went peacefully to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 13, 2019. He was married to Betty Geis for 66 years and was a loving father to 4 children. He was a lifelong resident of Wichita Falls. He was an amazing brick layer, working for W.P. Howle Masonry Contractors, Inc for 30 years and built many of the buildings that you see around Wichita Falls. However, his passion and what he may be better known for is his love for country music. He was known as the "Steel Man" or "Knocky" during his years of playing the steel guitar all over North Texas. His music touched many people and will be remembered for years. He is preceded in death by his wife Betty Geis, his daughter Carol Ann Cullum, and two granddaughters Erica McKinney and Amy Geis. He is survived by his beloved children Everett and Vicki Geis of Grove Oklahoma, Vera Jo Hampton of Wichita Falls, and Timmy and Janie Gee of Dean. His grandchildren Jeff Geis, Robin Sprenkle, Amber and Aaron Hogan, Brandon Cullum, Abby Cullum, Aaron and Kari Gee, Scott and Amanda Byrd, Jordan and Tati Gee and 13 great grandkids. We are blessed to have had this amazing and loving man on this earth for 90 years. Fly high sweet angel.
Published in The Times Record News from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019