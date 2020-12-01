Mr. Everette Layton Brown
Bonham - A graveside Celebration of life for Mr. Everette Layton Brown, age 93, of Dodd City, TX will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Oakwood Cemetery in Honey Grove. TX. Renee Hoke, associate pastor of United Christian Church, Ft. Worth, Texas will officiate. Mr. Brown passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020 at the Sam Rayburn Memorial Veterans Community Living Center in Bonham, TX where he resided.
Everette Layton Brown was born on August 3, 1927 in Dodd City, TX to David Lee and Mary E. (Jones) Brown. He served 2 consecutive terms honorable in the United States Army Air Corps during World War II: October 17, 1945 to May 19, 1946 and again from May 20, 1946 to November 27, 1946. He married Elizabeth Ann (Burnsed) Brown in Honey Grove, Texas on August 9, 1947. She preceded him in death on December 13, 2015. After their first child, the family moved to Garland, Texas.
Our parents started dating at 17 and 15 years old. They were married at 17 and 20 years old. Their love story lasted over 68 years through life trials but mostly many, many blessed and happy years. Our Dad supported his family for over 60 years as a car salesman. He loved that business and could remember every vehicle the family ever owned and many more. He was on his own at 14 years old and survived through hard work, perseverance, and determination as so many of the Greatest Generation did. His family was his world and he adored our Mom. Our peace in his passing is the knowledge they are together again in the Lord's kingdom.
He is survived by daughters Sharon Turner (Dave), Shirley Craft (Kennard Hill) and son Richard L. Brown (Michelle), two grandchildren, Shannon Nalley (Brent) and Darin Turner, and Kenna Greenough, great grandchildren Walker Nalley and Layton Nalley, in addition to several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife of 68 years, he is also preceded in death by his parents, three sisters and one-half brother.
The family will be forever grateful to the staff at the VA living center in Bonham, Texas for their care, love, dignity and respect given to him every day he lived there.
Memorials can be made in his name to your favorite charity
, or to any organization that supports our veterans.
