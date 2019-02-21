|
|
Everette Vanarsdall
Graham
Everette Vanarsdall, 92, passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019. Funeral is scheduled 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Morrison Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Pioneer Cemetery under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home.
Everette was born February 18, 1927 in Canyon, Texas to the late Carl D. and Ora Lee (Marshall) Vanarsdall. He served in the United States Navy during World War II as a Fireman First Class. Everette moved to Graham in 1943 from Olney. He married Peggy Frazier, June 23, 1951 in Graham. Everette has been the owner of Everette's Jewelry since 1951. He was a faithful member First Baptist Church.
Survivors include: wife of 67 years, Peggy Vanarsdall of Graham; sons, Scott Vanarsdall and wife Karen of Graham, Dan Vanarsdall and wife Debra of Olney; grandchildren, Cary and wife, Cristina, Matthew, Jessica, and Brent; 4 great grandchildren.
Special thanks to Beyond Faith Hospice and the nurses and staff at Graham Oaks Care Center.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church or .
Published in The Times Record News on Feb. 21, 2019