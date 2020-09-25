Fairy E. Beck
Wichita Falls - Mrs. Fairy Scheller Beck, 87, of Wichita Falls passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, September 28, 2020 at Owens and Brumley in Wichita Falls with Mr. Joe Williams officiating. Interment will follow at Crestview Memorial Park.
Fairy was born February 6, 1933 in Frederick, Oklahoma to Jessie Mae Baird Scheller and Henry Augustus Fred Scheller. Fairy graduated from Fredrick High School in May of 1951. She married the love of her life, Corporal Alfred Clyde Beck on June 2, 1951 in Wichita Falls, Texas. Fairy worked in the office of TG&Y (Tomlinsons), S&Q Clothiers (the Hub), Montgomery's, Max Kreutz House of Music and Gibson's. She was a member of the Ladies Bible Class at Edgemere Church of Christ in Wichita Falls.
Fairy is preceded in death by husband, Alfred Clyde Beck, mother, Jessie Mae Baird Scheller, father, Henry Augustus Fred Scheller, brothers, C.A. Wilson, Dru C. Wilson and Victor Scheller, and granddog, Misty Boone.
Fairy is survived by her sister: Fern Hall of Lawton, OK and her family. Fairy has three children Marsha Goen, David Beck, Carol Boone, and Marsha Goen and husband, Steve of WF. have two daughters, Kari and Katy.
David Beck, and wife, Jan of Holliday TX, have four children Brian Beck, Lynette Daniels, Kendra Billings, and Christopher Beck. Their son, Brian Beck, and wife, Heather, have two children Miles and Daisy. David and Jan's daughter, Lynette Daniels, and husband, Loy, have four children Willow, Matthew, Benjamin, and Jared. David and Jan's daughter Kendra Billings has three daughters Kiera, Lydia, and Melody. David and Jan's son, Christopher Beck and his wife, Jesslyn.
Carol Boone, and husband, David of WF, have four children. Jenifer. Melissa, Clayton, and Kristin. Carol and David's daughter, Jennifer Pacenza, and husband, Morgan have a son, Raymond, Carol and David's daughter, Melissa Green, and husband, John, have three children John Jr., Emily, and Aubrey on the way, Carol and David have a son, Clayton Boone and his wife, Alexus, and Carol and David have a daughter, Kristin Boone, and their dog Izzie.
Memorials are suggested to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Rd Wichita Falls, Texas 76310 or Henrietta Church of Christ, 101 S Burnett St, Henrietta, TX 76365
