Ainsworth & Young Funeral Home
822 Roosevelt Street
Wichita Falls, TX 76301
(940) 766-1941
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Mount Pleasant Baptist Church
809 Harding St.
Wichita Falls, TX
Wichita Falls - Fannie Estella (DeVaughn) Flye, 88, passed away at the United Regional Hospital,

Wichita Falls, Texas, April 17, 2019. Fannie was born February 12, 1931 in Seymour,Texas. She was the daughter of the late Clarence DeVaughn Sr. and Pearlie Mae DeVaughn.

Fannie graduated from Booker T. Washington High School she was a member of the Drill Team. Fannie and Roosevelt married in January 17, 1947, out of this union there were four children.

She became a member of Mount Pleasant Baptist Church when her family moved here from Seymour, Texas. She was a member of the Senor Choir, Vice President of the Hopewell Circle for several years, a member of Mission II, she was a faithful member of the Sunday School. She taught the Kindergarten Class for several years, and she was a Fitness Instructor at the church gym.

Fannie was very active in the community, and a member of the EVP Federated Women Club, where she served in many different offices, and she was a member of the AARP.

Fannie was preceded in death by her parents; husband Roosevelt Flye Sr; four siblings, Clarence DeVaughn Jr., Lela Mae Meyi, Herman DeVaughn, and Arthur (A.T.) DeVaughn; and great granddaughter; Joslyn Dailey.

Cherishing her memories, four children; Gloria Floyd (Talmadge), Roosevelt Flye Jr. (Ramona), Cynthia Howard (Jerome), and Pearlie Farley (Arden), nine grandchildren, a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends.

A Funeral Service Celebrating Fannie's Life will be held 1:00 PM Friday, April 26, 2019 at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 809 Harding St., Wichita Falls, Texas, Dr. Rev. Robert Castle, Eulogist. Burial will follow at Crestview Memorial Park.

Professional Care Provided By: Ainsworth & Young Funeral Home.

Visitation will be 6-8 PM Thursday, April 25, 2019 at the funeral home. Online Condolences are welcomed at www.youngcofh.com
Published in The Times Record News on Apr. 24, 2019
