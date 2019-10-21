|
F.C. "Ted" Burkett, age 93, of Archer City, Texas passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019, at his residence.
Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at the First United Methodist Church with Ho Ho Petit of Maybelle, Texas officiating. Interment will follow in the Archer City Cemetery under the direction of Aulds Funeral Home of Archer City.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at Aulds Funeral Home.
Ted was born April 16, 1926 in Archer City, Texas to the late Zac Thomason Burkett and Annis Clark Burkett.
During World War II, Ted proudly served his country in the United States Navy.
He married the love of his life, B Bo Wilson on August 31, 1947 in Archer City. She preceded him in death on March 31, 2016.
Ted was employed for Davis Industries for fifteen years and was in the cattle business with Lubbock Feed for thirty years. Then he started Burkett Cattle Company in Archer City and retired in 2003.
Ted was a member of the Texas Cattle Feeder Association and Texas Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association. He was a member of the First Christian Church of Archer City. Ted's favorite pastime was sitting in his lazy chair.
Survivors include one daughter, Cindy Burkett of Mankins, Texas; one great-grandson, Garrison Burkett of Bowie, Texas; one great-great-granddaughter, Graicyn Burkett of Bowie; one grandson, Scott Burkett of Wichita Falls; several nieces and nephews and numerous friends.
He was preceded in death by one son, George Russell Burkett; two brothers, Zac Burkett, Jr., and J.D. "Hap" Burkett; and two sisters, Madge Muehlberger and Dorothy Voss.
Serving as pallbearers will be Abby Abernathy, Bill Brown, Pat Cowan, Nick Debnam, Gerald Mobley, and Joe Warren.
The family suggests memorials to North Texas Rehabilitation Center, 1005 Midwestern Pkwy, Wichita Falls, TX 76302 or to the Archer Service Center, P.O. Box 578, Archer City, Texas 76351.
Published in The Times Record News from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019