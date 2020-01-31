|
|
Ferne Rounsaville Brown
Mansfield - Ferne Rounsaville Brown, born October 18, 1923 in Durant, Oklahoma, gained her Angel Wings on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 and is now residing in God's presence in Heaven.
One of ten siblings, Ferne grew up in Atoka, Oklahoma before leaving for college. While attending Oklahoma State University, she met and married Guy "Jack" Brown on August 26, 1946. Jack spent 20+ years in the United States Marine Corps and they traveled to many destinations in the States. During their time together they brought into this world a son, Tom and a daughter, Jacqueline. After Jack's retirement from the service, they moved back to Burkburnett, Tx and lived there for 35 years. Ferne moved to Grand Prairie and then to Mansfield to be closer to her children. Ferne was in Civil Service at Sheppard Air Force Base until her retirement. After they were retired, Ferne and Jack spent time traveling and many trips to see their son and daughter. Ferne was very active at First Baptist Church of Burkburnett while she lived in Burkburnett. Ferne was an active member of ABWA and NARFE, chapter 2329 of Burk, where she held offices in both organizations. Ferne was a member of Eastern Star of Atoka, Oklahoma and will receive Eastern Star rituals. Of her many hobbies, she enjoyed playing the piano, Bridge, ceramics, shopping, and playing Chicken Foot with her Grandsons most of all.
Ferne is survived by her son, Tom J. Brown of Mansfield, Tx; her daughter, Jackie Schweichler and husband Louis of Mansfield, Tx; four grandsons, Phillip Schweichler of The Colony, Tx, Matthew Schweichler and wife Shirley of Fate, Tx, Major (Air Force) Andrew Schweichler, Macon, Georgia (currently assigned overseas in the Middle-East), and Timothy Schweichler of Mansfield, Tx; four great-grandchildren, Corbin Southers of Fate, Tx, Lauren Schweichler of Fate, Tx, Jack Schweichler of Macon, Georgia, and Owen Schweichler of Macon, Georgia; sister, Marilyn Giles (Rounsaville) of Edgewood, Tx; sisters-in law, Eddy Ann Rounsaville of Norman, Oklahoma, and Cindy Coffman of University Park, Florida; and beloved cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Ferne was preceded in death by her husband, Jack; her parents, Delbert and Mittie Rounsaville; four brothers, Delbert, Tom, Forrest, and Glo; and four sisters, Rosie, Nevada Lee, Vicki, and Carolyn.
Many thanks to Community Hospice of Texas, Cleburne office, for the excellent care they provided Ferne.
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Community Hospice of Texas (Cleburne, Tx) or the First Baptist Church of Burkburnett (Choir Fund).
The family will receive friends between 2 and 4 p.m. Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett. Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, February 3, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Burkburnett with Rev. Lamoin Champ, officiating. Interment will follow in Burkburnett Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020