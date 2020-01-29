|
|
Flavia Moore Roberts
Wichita Falls - Funeral Services for Flavia Moore Roberts will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home Chapel: Visitation 2:00pm to 3:00pm, Funeral Service 3:00pm, Interment 4:00pm, 1917 Archer City Highway, Wichita Falls, Texas. Reverend Rod Payne and Suellen Roberts officiating.
Flavia Moore Roberts, born June 24, 1922, transitioned to her heavenly home January 25, 2020 at the age of 97. She lived and died in Wichita Falls, known to many in the community as the Egg Lady.
She is preceded in death by her parents Curtis Earl Moore, Ruth Claywell Moore, her husband Theodore Roberts, her sister Imogene Carpenter, her stepsons Jimy Harold Roberts and Ted Roberts, and survived by her niece Cindy Yurkovich, great grand nieces Lexi and Andie Yurkovich, and daughter-in-law Suellen Roberts.
She was an active member of the First Baptist Church, Wichita Falls, Texas. Flavia contributed much to the Wichita Falls society through her life and artwork. She worked on her exquisite eggs every day for over 40 years, showcased them at numerous arts and crafts fairs, and had many articles published about her in the Wichita Falls Times Record and eggery magazines. During the Christmas holidays she had a huge display of her Christmas eggs at her church to everyone's delight. An inspiration to many, Flavia's outstanding positive personality set her apart as special and someone who had many friends over the years.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that you would please make a tax-deductible donation to Hospice Plus, First Baptist Church Wichita Falls, and Christian Women in Media Association.
Online condolences can be made at www.hamptonvaughancrestview.com
Published in The Times Record News from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020