Flora M. Holland
Burkburnett - Flora M. Holland, 79, of Burkburnett, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019.
The family will receive friends between 6 and 8 p.m. Friday, May 3, 2019 at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Burkburnett Memorial Cemetery with Mr. Shawn Elless, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett.
Flora was born on October 1, 1939 in Merritt Island, Florida to the late Walter and Lula (Wilkerson) Wittfeldt. Some of her favorite hobbies were gardening and reading, but her true passion in life was her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Flora was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother who did her best for her boys.
Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Albert Holland; and two sons, Lonnie and Robert Holland.
She is survived by two sons, Raymond Holland and wife Carol, and Gary Holland all of Burkburnett; her brother, James Fred Wittfeldt and wife Gwen of Cocoa, Florida; her granddaughter, Rachel Estrada of Wichita Falls; and two great-grandchildren, Ivan and Sonja Estrada.
For those desiring, the family requests memorials be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Rd., Wichita Falls, TX 76310.
Published in The Times Record News on May 2, 2019