|
|
Florence Ellen Stewart
Henrietta, TX
Florence Ellen Stewart, 85, of Henrietta, Texas, passed away on Friday, February 15, 2019.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 pm, Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at the Davis Funeral Home Chapel in Henrietta, Texas with Rev. Doug Gaskey, pastor of the Grace Temple Baptist Church in Henrietta, Texas officiating. Burial will be in Hope Cemetery in Henrietta under the direction of Davis Funeral Home.
Florence was born on July 4, 1933 in Henrietta, Texas to John Thomas and Hermia H. (Hightower) Hohenstein. She married Kenneth R. "Dobber" Stewart on July 28, 1949 in Henrietta. Florence was retired from Levi Strauss and Claytex Trophies.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Connie Peck; son, Stephen Stewart; three grandchildren, Brandon Stewart, Melissa Stewart and Melissa "Missy" Peck; three brothers and two sisters.
Survivors include son, Randy Stewart and wife Pam; three grandsons, Kenneth Kory Stewart, Jeff Peck and Billy Peck; four granddaughters, Leah Spear, Keri Kintner, Whitney Stewart and Lindsey Hurt; two great grandchildren, Rachel Spear and Ruby Spear; brother, Ray Hohenstein.
Visitation will be Monday, February 18, 2019 at Davis Funeral Home from 6:00 pm -7:00 pm.
Memorials may be made to the Lupus Foundation or Hospice of Wichita Falls at PO Box 4804, Wichita Falls, Texas 76308.
Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guestbook at davisfuneralhome.net
Published in The Times Record News on Feb. 17, 2019