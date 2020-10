Florence M. Van BurgerWindthorst - Florence M. Van Burger, 81, of Windthorst, TX passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020.Florence was born on April 22, 1939 in Burlington, Vermont to Earl Decoteau and Irene Provost. She served in the U.S. Navy and then became a home maker. She married Raymond Van Burger on May 9, 1959 in Winoski, Vermont. She raised 4 children and 2 granddaughters. She was an avid volunteer, volunteering for Meals On Wheels, Red Cross, Infant Car Seat Program and nursing homes. She also was an Ombudsman for nursing facilities. She was preceded in death by her son: Kenneth Van Burger and great granddaughter Ashley Molina.Survivors include her husband: Raymond Van Burger of Windthorst; children: Gregory Van Burger of Archer City, Rodney Van Burger of Wichita Falls, and Laura Fenoglio of Ankeny, Iowa; brothers: Earl Decoteau and Robert Decoteau, both of New Hampshire; grandchildren: Christina Harper and husband Jonathan, Mandy Rogers and husband Richey, Chase Van Burger, Bethany Van Burger, and Martina Van Burger; several great-grandchildren and 1 great-granddaughter.Thank you to Windthorst First Department and to Hospice of Wichita FallsOnline condolences may be made at www.hamptonvaughancrestview.com