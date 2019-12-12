|
Florence Mae Session Williams-Jimerson
Wichita Falls - Florence Mae Session Williams-Jimerson, 92, of Wichita Falls, passed away Monday, December 9, 2019.
Florence was born February 23, 1927 in Reklaw, Texas to the late Jim Session and Celia Rolland Session. She was married to Roy Lee Williams and four daughters were produced from that union. Florence was employed at Wichita General Hospital as a maid, and later as a Pastry Cook at Sheppard Air Force Base. During those years, she also worked as a private sitter. Florence enjoyed baking, going fishing, and she had a "green thumb" and could grow anything! In early 1960, she and her four daughters relocated to Wichita Falls where she obeyed the Lord and was baptized by Minister Winter Johnson at Welch Street Church of Christ. For many years she served faithfully worshipping, singing in the Acapella Chorus and many other activities. In Wichita Falls, Texas, she married Edward Jimerson.
Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her first husband, Roy Lee Williams; her second husband, Edward Jimerson; two sisters and one brother, Dorothy Hawkins, Pauline Brown, and R.L. Session.
She leaves to mourn her death, four daughters, Betty Caroline Williams-Bobo, Erma Jean Taylor, Linda Howard, and Dr. Pauline Hurd; grandchildren, Tammy Taylor of Decatur, Georgia, Roderick Howard, Juanita Taylor, Betty Cathleen Bobo Savis all of Wichita Falls, Ezekiel Hurd, Jr of Houston, Jeremy Paul Hurd, and Kevin L. Hurd both of Duncanville; fourteen great-grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Florence's Life will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019 in the chapel of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home with Pastor Rodney Smith and Pastor John Brown, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.
Published in The Times Record News from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019