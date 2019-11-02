|
|
Flossie Stevens
Wichita Falls - Flossie Beatrice Stevens, 94, of Wichita Falls, passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019.
The family will receive friends between 12:30 and 2:00 p.m. Monday, November 4, 2019 at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. Monday in the chapel of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home with Pastor Robert Fletcher, officiating. Interment will follow at Crestview Memorial Park under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.
Flossie was born on December 4, 1924 in Bonham, Texas to Allen Reed Watson and Edna Lewellen Tarpley Watson. On January 24, 1946, she married Johnie M. Stevens in Wichita Falls. He preceded her in death in 1999. Flossie was also preceded in death by her parents; a son, Billy Jack Stevens; her sister, Betty Taylor; and four brothers, Leo Watson, Ray Watson, Bennie Watson, and Ardell Watson; and her grandson, Bosha Garcia.
She is survived by her daughters, Brenda Hallums of Dallas, Beverly Sue Spain and husband Melvin of Wichita Falls, Marilyn Garcia of Gainesville, and Carolyn Esparza and husband Freddie of San Antonio; her sons, Johnie Wayne Stevens and wife Mary of Wichita Falls, and Jimmy Joe Stevens of Wichita Falls; her sister, Alma Durham of Lindale; fourteen grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and several great-great grandchildren.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019