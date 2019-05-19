|
Floyd Sims
Stamford - Floyd Lee Sims, 67, of Stamford passed away Friday, May 17, 2019.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Monday, May 20, 2019 at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at the Pavillion at Highland Cemetery in Iowa Park. Services are under the direction of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home of Wichita Falls.
Floyd was born on September 29, 1951 in Wichita Falls to Jackie and Alma (Coats) Sims.
He was preceded in death by his father; brother Kit Sims; and niece Terry Sims.
He is survived by his mother; siblings Jackie Kennedy, James Sims, and Alma Gross.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Sagebrush in Stamford, and to all the staff and friends that cared for, and loved him for the past thirty one years.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made in Floyd's name to Sagebrush Living Center, 1101 Columbia Avenue, Stamford, Texas 79553.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News on May 19, 2019