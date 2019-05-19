Services
Owens & Brumley - Wichita Falls
1317 9TH STREET
Wichita Falls, TX 76301
940-322-3181
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Owens and Brumley Funeral Home
1317 9TH STREET
Wichita Falls, TX
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Pavillion at Highland Cemetery
Iowa Park
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Floyd Sims
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Floyd Sims


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Floyd Sims Obituary
Floyd Sims

Stamford - Floyd Lee Sims, 67, of Stamford passed away Friday, May 17, 2019.

The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Monday, May 20, 2019 at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at the Pavillion at Highland Cemetery in Iowa Park. Services are under the direction of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home of Wichita Falls.

Floyd was born on September 29, 1951 in Wichita Falls to Jackie and Alma (Coats) Sims.

He was preceded in death by his father; brother Kit Sims; and niece Terry Sims.

He is survived by his mother; siblings Jackie Kennedy, James Sims, and Alma Gross.

The family would like to extend special thanks to Sagebrush in Stamford, and to all the staff and friends that cared for, and loved him for the past thirty one years.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made in Floyd's name to Sagebrush Living Center, 1101 Columbia Avenue, Stamford, Texas 79553.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Owens & Brumley - Wichita Falls
Download Now