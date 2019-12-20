|
|
Frances Anne Hunt
Wichita Falls - Wichita Falls, Frances Anne Hunt 65, of Wichita Falls, died Dec. 18, 2019 while in the care of Hospice of Wichita Falls.
Frances donated her body to science so there will only be a small visitation to be held at Evangel Temple, Dec. 28, 11:00 AM - 1:00 in Wichita Falls, TX.
Mrs. Frances Hunt was born Sept. 8, 1954 in Wichita Falls, TX. She and Terry Hunt were married Sept. 13, 1974. He passed away Nov. 17, 2014.
Frances was a loving mother, wife, sister, aunt and grandmother. Survivors include two daughters, Kimberly Diaz (Jaun) of Wichita Falls, Shelby Young (Steven) of Decatur, Tx, 2 grandchildren, 3 sisters, Mary Whatley (Lee), Linda Glasgow and Cheryl Chaney of Wichita Falls, TX.
Memorials may be donated to Hospice of Wichita Falls, TX.
Published in The Times Record News from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019