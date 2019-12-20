Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Hunt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Anne Hunt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances Anne Hunt Obituary
Frances Anne Hunt

Wichita Falls - Wichita Falls, Frances Anne Hunt 65, of Wichita Falls, died Dec. 18, 2019 while in the care of Hospice of Wichita Falls.

Frances donated her body to science so there will only be a small visitation to be held at Evangel Temple, Dec. 28, 11:00 AM - 1:00 in Wichita Falls, TX.

Mrs. Frances Hunt was born Sept. 8, 1954 in Wichita Falls, TX. She and Terry Hunt were married Sept. 13, 1974. He passed away Nov. 17, 2014.

Frances was a loving mother, wife, sister, aunt and grandmother. Survivors include two daughters, Kimberly Diaz (Jaun) of Wichita Falls, Shelby Young (Steven) of Decatur, Tx, 2 grandchildren, 3 sisters, Mary Whatley (Lee), Linda Glasgow and Cheryl Chaney of Wichita Falls, TX.

Memorials may be donated to Hospice of Wichita Falls, TX.
Published in The Times Record News from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -