Frances Arnold
Electra - Frances Arnold, age 86, of Electra, Texas passed away Sunday evening, October 20, 2019.
Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, October 25, 2019, at the First United Methodist Church of Electra with Rev. Bob Lee, Pastor of the First United Methodist Church, officiating. Interment will follow in Electra Memorial Park under the direction of Aulds Funeral Home of Electra.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Aulds Funeral Home of Electra.
Frances was born February 9, 1933 to the late Ivan Bowers and Frankie Lee Castleberry Bowers in Electra.
She married Albert Cornelius "Ham" Arnold on August 14, 1952 in Electra, Texas. He preceded her in death on July 2, 1997.
Frances was a bookkeeper for many years for several business in Electra.
Survivors include two sons, Albert Arnold and wife, Regina of Electra and Robert "Moe" Arnold of Electra; two daughters, Dorothy Pearcy and husband, David of Bastrop, Texas, and Debbie Halencak and husband, Randy of Electra; nine grandchildren: twelve great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was a bonus mother, grandmother and great-grandmother to many others.
She was also preceded in death by one brother, Perry Bowers.
The family suggests memorials to the First United Methodist Church, 1107 South Bailey, Electra, Texas 76360.
Published in The Times Record News from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019