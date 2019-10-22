Services
Aulds Funeral Home - Electra - Electra
420 N Waggoner
Electra, TX 76360
940-495-4433
For more information about
Frances Arnold
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Aulds Funeral Home - Electra - Electra
420 N Waggoner
Electra, TX 76360
View Map
Service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Arnold
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Arnold

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances Arnold Obituary
Frances Arnold

Electra - Frances Arnold, age 86, of Electra, Texas passed away Sunday evening, October 20, 2019.

Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, October 25, 2019, at the First United Methodist Church of Electra with Rev. Bob Lee, Pastor of the First United Methodist Church, officiating. Interment will follow in Electra Memorial Park under the direction of Aulds Funeral Home of Electra.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Aulds Funeral Home of Electra.

Frances was born February 9, 1933 to the late Ivan Bowers and Frankie Lee Castleberry Bowers in Electra.

She married Albert Cornelius "Ham" Arnold on August 14, 1952 in Electra, Texas. He preceded her in death on July 2, 1997.

Frances was a bookkeeper for many years for several business in Electra.

Survivors include two sons, Albert Arnold and wife, Regina of Electra and Robert "Moe" Arnold of Electra; two daughters, Dorothy Pearcy and husband, David of Bastrop, Texas, and Debbie Halencak and husband, Randy of Electra; nine grandchildren: twelve great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was a bonus mother, grandmother and great-grandmother to many others.

She was also preceded in death by one brother, Perry Bowers.

The family suggests memorials to the First United Methodist Church, 1107 South Bailey, Electra, Texas 76360.
Published in The Times Record News from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now