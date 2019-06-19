|
Frances Brackeen
Holliday - Leta "Frances"Brackeen, 82, passed away Monday, June 17, 2019, in Wichita Falls, Texas. A funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m. Friday, June 21, 2019, at Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home, officiated by Gil Peters. Burial will follow in Holliday Cemetery under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.
Frances was born July 5, 1936, in Clemscot, Oklahoma, to Jess and Nezzie McDormand.
Frances married Donald Hugh Brackeen and together they had two children Kyndall and Dub Brackeen.
A member of the Quilt Guild of Wichita Falls, Frances was a gifted seamstress and quilter and enjoyed making things with her hands for others to wear and enjoy. She made vests, dresses, shirts, and more out of anything from old clothing to feed sacks. She was always known for being creative and crafty.
She is survived by her husband, Don Brackeen of Holliday; her sons, Kyndall and spouse Kay and Dub and spouse Nina both of Wichita Falls, as well as her 8 grandchildren and 9 great-grand children; Frances is preceded in death by her father and mother, her three brothers, and her two sisters.
Should friends desire, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Frances to .
Published in The Times Record News on June 19, 2019