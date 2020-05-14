|
|
Frances Carolyn Walker
Frances Carolyn Walker, 76, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Hospice of Wichita Falls.
Carolyn was born in Wichita Falls and lived most of her life here. In her teen years she worked the concession stands in the downtown theaters and as an elevator attendant in the Hamilton Building. Throughout her life, she worked in a uniform service, at Scott's sewing factory, at Ingersol Rand/Stanley Tool and in nursing homes.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, Joe Ablia and Dorothy McKee Ablia Carter, sister Lucille and brother Billy. She is survived by brother Jerrold, husband Lynn, sons Christopher and Jason, grandchildren Chase and Bailey, and several nieces and nephews.
Carolyn was a gentle soul who loved her family and the many cats and dogs that were her companions over many years.
No services are planned. Her cremains will be interred at the Walker family plot in Duncan, Okla. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to .
Published in The Times Record News from May 14 to May 17, 2020