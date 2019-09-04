|
|
Frances Caswell
Bowie - Frances Marie Ray Caswell 93, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday September 1, 2019 in Decatur, Texas.
Funeral Service will be held 2:00 pm Saturday, September 7th at the First United Methodist Church in Bowie, with grandsons, Dr. Micah Caswell and Pastor Mark Caswell, and Rev. Steve Martinez officiating.
Burial will follow at the Sunset Cemetery in Sunset, TX.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm on Friday, September 6th at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie, TX.
Frances was born in Pella, Texas to the Reverend Dave Quin and Nellie (Moss) Ray. As a young lady she worked at Roger's Hospital in Decatur, and a couple of department stores in Fort Worth.
She married Elmer Lawrence Caswell on July 6, 1946 in their's Pastor's home in Alvord, TX. The couple made their home East of Sunset, TX on the family's farm. They were happily married for 51 years, until Elmer's death on November 15, 1997. Frances was a very organized homemaker, and made sure her 3 sons learned a good work ethic. She centered her world around her family.
Frances enjoyed all canning, especially her peach and plum jellies. She was currently the oldest member of the First United Methodist Church of Bowie. Frances will be remembered with love and appreciation as being a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She is preceded in death by her parents Rev. Dave and Nellie Ray; husband, Elmer Caswell; sister Imogene Lynch and husband Glen; brother and sister-in-law William and Wilma "Happy" Caswell; sister-in-law Zelma Kimmons; nephew Dalton "Poogan" Reynolds; niece Velda Applegate; her in-laws Sidney and Ollie Caswell; uncle and aunt Oscar and Rilla Ray; and great-grandson Samuel Cooper.
Frances is survived by her three sons, David Caswell and wife Alberta of Valley View, TX; Norman Caswell of Aubrey, TX and friend Sally Holberg of Houston, TX; and Gary Caswell and wife Shari of Wichita Falls, TX. Grandchildren, Molly L. Caswell Cooper and husband Christopher of Celina, TX; Dr. Micah Caswell and wife Kristen of Denton, TX; Pastor Mark Caswell and wife Terra of Frisco, TX;
Taylor Caswell Workman and husband Brandon of Prosper, TX; Tyler Caswell of Lubbock, TX; and Tate Caswell of Wichita Falls, TX. Great- grandchildren, Mia Louise Cooper and Mary Victoria Cooper of Celina, TX; Mason Lawrence Caswell and Kenlee Grace Caswell of Denton, TX; Hudson David Caswell and Jack Norman Caswell of Frisco, TX; and Grayson Workman of Prosper, TX. Nieces, Teresa Caswell Kelly and husband, Mike of Wichita Falls, TX; Nancy Caswell Laughton and husband, Rick of Bowie, TX; Nephews, Doyle Ray Lynch and wife Virginia of Forestburg, TX; Gordy Lynch and late wife, Denna of Forestburg, TX. Great friend, Harold Holloway, as well as many unamed relatives and a host of friends.
A special thank you to her caregivers and friends, Tina Betts, Mary Bess, Betty Smith, Faye Kirkland, Linda Fox, Fran Chappel, Connie Barnes, Jane Sullivan, Gina May, Kirsten Castle, June Bonham, Pam Brown, Gloria Perez and Sue Foster.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie, TX.
Should friends desire, memorials can be made in honor of Frances to the First United Methodist Church Bowie at 1515 Jefferson Street, Bowie, Texas 76230, or the Redeemer Church Building Fund at 5017 Teasley Lane, Suite 145 #22, Denton, Texas 76210, or the First Baptist Church Frisco at 7901 East Main Street, Frisco, Texas 75034.
Published in The Times Record News on Sept. 4, 2019