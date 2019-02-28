|
|
Frances H. Kelly
Wichita Falls, TX
Frances H. Kelly, 82, formerly of Wichita Falls passed away Sunday, February 10, 2019 with family surrounding her near Houston.
Graveside service March 2 2019 at the family cemetery located at 5778 FM 1740 (lower Charlie Road) in Wichita Falls Texas. Mom requested to be cremated and she will be buried next to Joe. The service will be at 11am on FM 1740.
Frances was born to Nicolas and Mary Mosser on January 6 1937 in Gainesville Texas. She was the middle child having two brothers one older and one younger. She met and married Will Kelly in 1953. She worked for Department of Defense where she had extensive travels. She had two sons Will Kelly Jr and Joseph Michael Kelly. To raise two boys by herself she worked additional jobs where she met her closest adult friend Anna Blanchard.
Frances is survived by her oldest son Will and his wife PaulaKelly, her grand daughter Kasey Kelly-Ligon and her husband Chris, granddaughter Crystal Kelly-Holsinger and her husband Bobby, grandson Corbin Reed, great-grandchildren Conner Kelly, Hudson Holsinger,and Cason Holsinger.
Frances is proceeded in death by her husband Will Kelly son Joseph Kelly, brothers Billy Chadwell and Harold Mosser.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News on Feb. 28, 2019