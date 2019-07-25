|
Frances (Hubbard) Kunkel
- - Frances (Hubbard) Kunkel, age 90, was called to her heavenly home on July 23, 2019, at her home in Archer County, Texas. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019 at St. Luke Lutheran Church in Olney, Texas, with Rev. Sean Reeves, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow at Restland Cemetery in Olney. Arrangements are under the direction of Lunn Funeral Home.
Frances was born on October 8, 1928 in Anton, Texas to the late Ernest and Ida (Booth) Hubbard. She was the oldest of four children, William C. (Dub), Marvin and Velera. Frances graduated from Olney High School at sixteen and then worked at Kunkel's Cleaners. She married the love of her life and best friend, Leo Kunkel on April 6, 1947. They were married 67 years until Leo's passing in 2014. They were blessed with three children. Frances worked as a homemaker and helpmate on the family farm. She also worked at Horany's Department Store.
Preceding her in death were Frances' husband, Leo Kunkel; two grandsons, Kevin Schrank, and Justin Roach; two brothers, W.C. Hubbard and Marvin Hubbard.
Survivors include her son, Harold Kunkel and wife Paula of Breckenridge, Texas; two daughters, Shirley Schrank and husband Marvin of Hamilton, Texas, and Janet Croker and husband John of Lakeside City, Texas; grandchildren: Kandy Driver and husband Paul, Kasey Kunkel and wife April, Karen Schwarz and husband Daniel, Taylor Roach and wife Lauren, Brian Schrank; step-grandchildren, Kure Croker and Trent Croker and wife Heather; great-grandchildren: Kolten, Kain, Dean, Karsen, Kase, Kayla, Caedmon, Jentry, Isaac, Luke, Sadie and Hunter; one sister, Velera Shipley: one sister-in-law, Peggy Hubbard; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Family visitation will be held Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Lunn Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to St. Luke Lutheran Church (Organ Fund), P.O. Box 626, Olney, Texas 76374; Beyond Faith Hospice, 604 Oak Street, Graham, Texas 76450, or to a .
Published in The Times Record News on July 25, 2019