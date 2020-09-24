1/1
Frances "Jim" Landrum
Byers - Frances Jane "Jim" Harding Landrum, of Byers, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 am Monday, September 28, 2020 at the Davis Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Tommy Bragg with the Journey Baptist Church officiating and Mr. Murl Nelms, assisting. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Byers, Texas under the direction of Davis Funeral Home in Henrietta.

Jim was born on May 30, 1929 to Dru and Ollie (Rogers) Harding on the family farm in Byers, Texas. She graduated from Byers High School in 1946. Jim loved school, friends and participated in all sports, especially Volleyball. At the time of her death she was the only living member of her graduating class. She and W.A. Landrum were married in 1947 and were proud parents of three sons, Dru, Larry and Johnny. They were married for 60 years. Jim was a member of the First Baptist Church in Byers, Byers Ladies Club, and was chosen Duchess representing Byers in the 2003, 72nd annual Clay County Pioneer Reunion. She worked at Granes Insurance Company and later at First Wichita National Bank Branch at Sheppard Air Force Base. Jim retired to spend more time with her family. She and Dub enjoyed traveling and took a lot of fun trips with dear friends and family.

She is preceded in death by parents; husband Dub; infant granddaughter, Katy Landrum; siblings, J.R. Harding, Nell Liggett and Betty Jo Owens; sister-in-law, Frankie Harding.

Survivors include her sons, Dru Landrum and wife Debbie, Larry Landrum and wife Vickie, and Johnny Landrum and wife Sherry; grandchildren, Dru Landrum, Clay Landrum and wife Ashlea, Kyle Landrum, Matt Landrum and Kelly Landrum; great grandchildren, Baylor Landrum, Avery Landrum, Harper Landrum, Hudson Landrum, Vivienne Landrum, Wyatt Landrum and Emily and Sydney Szumera; sister, Jean Burrus. Although she had no daughters, she had nieces that she loved like her own, Donna, Debbie, Carolyn, Brenda, Jackie, Sharon, Mayme and Sandra. They were special to her as well as daughter-in-law, Martha Landrum.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Riverside Cemetery at or the Byers First Baptist Church.

Visitation will be on Sunday evening from 6:00 pm 7:00 pm at Davis Funeral Home in Henrietta.

Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guestbook at davisfuneralhome.net






Published in Times Record News from Sep. 24 to Sep. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Davis Funeral Home - Henrietta
316 South Bridge Street
Henrietta, TX 76365
(940) 538-4395
