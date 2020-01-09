|
|
Frances M. Gibson
Wichita Falls - Frances M. Gibson, 82, of Wichita Falls, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, surrounded by her loving family and friends at United Regional Health Care. A daughter of the late Roy and Letha McAnear, she was born on March 14, 1937, in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. She graduated from Stamford High School in 1955 and attended Draughons Business School.
Frances was preceded in death by her parents Roy Ray McAnear and Letha Evalena Martin, her first born son Mac Treadwell, her brothers Leroy and Edwin, and her dear and devoted husband Frank Gibson.
She is survived by her children Suzie Treadwell, Neal Treadwell and husband Hugh Nini, Barbara Gibson, Tom Gibson, George Gibson and wife Nancy, and Charles Gibson and wife Lore; brother Kenneth McAnear; grandchildren Taylor Gibson, Stephen Aarons and wife Ashley, Mary Catherine Gibson, Oliver Aarons, Alex Gibson, Harrison Gibson, and William Gibson; five great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; a host of close and dear friends; and her special little Annie.
She was devoted to her church community at University United Methodist Church, and most especially to the Music Ministry developed by Josh White and the Media Ministry developed by John Humphries III. She cherished the way Josh and John enriched the worship experience for the congregation. Outside of church, Frances filled her days in the service of others by helping friends, family, and strangers alike, with their challenges in life. She was an active member of Philanthropic Educational Organization, Angel Wings at University United Methodist Church, Hospice of Wichita Falls, and "Forever Friends".
In her leisure time she enjoyed a regular schedule of Bunko and Canasta with her close friends. And though a country girl at heart, she did enjoy trips to New York City with her husband of 31 years, Frank Gibson, where they shared lovely dinners at The River Cafe, Becco, and Pepolino's, and the occasional Broadway show. After Frank's passing she continued her trips to NYC where her son Neal and his husband Hugh had relocated, often bringing along family and friends.
Frances worked at Hospice of Wichita Falls, as a receptionist at the office of Dr. Thomas Roger Humphrey, was a partner and office manager for the Bowie Livestock Commission, in accounts payable for the Bowie Memorial Hospital, and office manager for the Buffalo Livestock Commission.
The family will receive friends at a visitation from 7:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Friday, January 10th, at Lunn's. Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, January 11th at University United Methodist Church with Rev. Terri Whitgrove officiating. Interment will follow at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, January 13th at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie, Texas, with Rev. Tom Medley officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be sent to Hospice of Wichita Falls or University United Methodist Church of Wichita Falls.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com.
Published in The Times Record News from Jan. 9 to Jan. 11, 2020