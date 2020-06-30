Frances Marie Garner Childers Mathis
Wichita Falls, - My Mother's Journey:
In 1959 my mother married Jerry Mathis. Life had given her a tragedy for the previous seven years; due to the death of my paternal father (Eddie Coe Childers) in a tragic accident, March 1953.
My mother's life then became centered around my father's life and career. We became a very close- knit family. That is the way it was in the late 1950's and through the 60's. There is not a whole lot to say about any certain accomplishments. She graduated from Midwestern State University with an un-heard-of degree in Home Economics. Her biggest accomplishment was raising me and supporting my father in the ups and downs of everyday living. She was a committed TRUE HOUSEWIFE and CAREGIVER to her sister, mother and mother-in-law.
Many years ago, in a letter sent to relatives in 1959 she expressed herself well: "He (Jerry) is a wonderful boy, and we love each other very much." Little Mark is real pleased about it. His eyes got as big as silver dollars when I told him Jerry and I were getting married.
So now my mother is happily with my father in heaven. They are waiting for me, Sherrie, Scott, and Jenna with all our family large and small when we too will be with our Savior Jesus Christ.
Along with her parents: Floyd and Jewel Garner, Frances was also preceded in death by sisters: Floydada Garner Jordan and Luella Garner Hodges.
Frances is survived by her son: Mark Childers and beloved daughter-in-law Sherrie Childers, beloved granddaughter and grandson-in-law Dr's Jenna and Phillip Chapa; devoted grandson and granddaughter-in-law Mr. and Mrs. Scott and Cherry Morris; great grandchildren, Daren Lunsford, Kobie Lunsford; Rylan (Slim) Chapa, Sydney Chapa, Tori Chapa, Sydney Morris, Scout Morris, Jack Harvey Morris and Scarlet Morris. She is also survived by her sister Dorris Garner Wright and brother-in-law James Wright and nieces and nephews.
SPECIAL THANKS to Tamara and all her staff at The Pines at Rolling Meadows who provided her with excellent care and showed her much love.
The family will be at Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home from 3:00 - 6:00 PM, Thursday, July 2, 2020 for visitation.
Private family services will be held at the Charlie Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com
Wichita Falls, - My Mother's Journey:
In 1959 my mother married Jerry Mathis. Life had given her a tragedy for the previous seven years; due to the death of my paternal father (Eddie Coe Childers) in a tragic accident, March 1953.
My mother's life then became centered around my father's life and career. We became a very close- knit family. That is the way it was in the late 1950's and through the 60's. There is not a whole lot to say about any certain accomplishments. She graduated from Midwestern State University with an un-heard-of degree in Home Economics. Her biggest accomplishment was raising me and supporting my father in the ups and downs of everyday living. She was a committed TRUE HOUSEWIFE and CAREGIVER to her sister, mother and mother-in-law.
Many years ago, in a letter sent to relatives in 1959 she expressed herself well: "He (Jerry) is a wonderful boy, and we love each other very much." Little Mark is real pleased about it. His eyes got as big as silver dollars when I told him Jerry and I were getting married.
So now my mother is happily with my father in heaven. They are waiting for me, Sherrie, Scott, and Jenna with all our family large and small when we too will be with our Savior Jesus Christ.
Along with her parents: Floyd and Jewel Garner, Frances was also preceded in death by sisters: Floydada Garner Jordan and Luella Garner Hodges.
Frances is survived by her son: Mark Childers and beloved daughter-in-law Sherrie Childers, beloved granddaughter and grandson-in-law Dr's Jenna and Phillip Chapa; devoted grandson and granddaughter-in-law Mr. and Mrs. Scott and Cherry Morris; great grandchildren, Daren Lunsford, Kobie Lunsford; Rylan (Slim) Chapa, Sydney Chapa, Tori Chapa, Sydney Morris, Scout Morris, Jack Harvey Morris and Scarlet Morris. She is also survived by her sister Dorris Garner Wright and brother-in-law James Wright and nieces and nephews.
SPECIAL THANKS to Tamara and all her staff at The Pines at Rolling Meadows who provided her with excellent care and showed her much love.
The family will be at Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home from 3:00 - 6:00 PM, Thursday, July 2, 2020 for visitation.
Private family services will be held at the Charlie Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record News from Jun. 30 to Jul. 2, 2020.