Frances Marion Hughes Haines
Wichita Falls - Frances Marion Hughes Haines was born September 1, 1938 in a small farm house in Eupora, Mississippi and passed away on November 10, 2019, surrounded by family, friends and caregivers. Frances was known to most as "Fran" and to her family members as "Mimi." She was the first child of Enos Bryant and Clara Estelle Hughes. Fran was always mature beyond her years and experienced life's milestones too soon. She began school at the age of 4, graduated from high school when she was 15, attended college the same year, met and married her husband of 57 years at the age of 17, had her first child at 18, and she left the world far too soon.
Fran married John Henry Haines in Memphis, Tennessee on December 31, 1955. She was a housewife for the early years of her marriage and once John graduated from Memphis State they began their Shell Oil career. Fran and John were transferred to many different cities throughout their marriage and in 1970 they were transferred to Houston, Texas, the new home office for Shell, where they resided for the next 20 years. In 1975, Fran acquired her real estate license. For the next 16 years, she sold real estate in Houston and bought, remodeled and sold several homes. Fran was naturally gifted at envisioning improvements to real estate.
When John retired from Shell Oil Company, Fran retired from selling real estate and they relocated to Alto Village in New Mexico. Fran obtained her contractor's license and began building homes in Alto. Fran built, designed and decorated numerous homes in Alto before she and John moved to Wichita Falls in 2009.
Fran was lucky enough to travel the world throughout her life. After her husband passed away in 2012, she enjoyed going on trips with her Wichita Falls friends. She also enjoyed playing Maj Jong with her group at the Wichita Falls Country Club, especially when she took their quarters. Throughout her life she was involved in many civic activities, including the Houston Junior Women's League, Alto Lakes Country Club Board and Co-Chairman of the Wichita Falls Cattle Baron's Ball in 2014. In 2019 she became a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Anyone who witnessed Fran's life for any time at all came to realize that her impeccably appointed and immaculate home, her fine sense of fashion, and the social occasions she attended to with such attention to detail, were not mere projects for her, but were all expressions of the woman that she was - a woman who insinuated into any occasion a careful sense of excellence and class.
Fran leaves behind two daughters, Joni Haines, of Houston and Lee Ann Haines and her partner, Cyndi Schenk of Wichita Falls. Fran is also survived by her brother, Bryant Hughes of Oxford, Mississippi and his wife, Myra; her three grandchildren, Taylor Poyer of Houston, Shelby Gutierrez of Houston, and her husband, Eddie, and Cameron Rist of Houston; one great-grandchild, Jackson Poyer; as well as many friends from across the country.
The family would especially like to thank Dr. Brian Hull, Dr. Phillip Stephan, Dr. David Sabine, Dr. Tim McClellen, Hospice of Wichita Falls, as well as caregivers, Martha, Lupe, Ashley, Melissa, Aurora and Anne.
Fran did not want a service upon her death and her remains were donated to the Willed Body Program of UT Southwestern for research. For those desiring, the family requests memorial donations in honor of Fran be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Rd, Wichita Falls, TX 76310; or The Kitchen of Wichita Falls, 1000 Burnett St, Wichita Falls, TX 76301.
Published in The Times Record News from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019