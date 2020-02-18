|
Frances Mary Waltko passed away on February 15, 2020 in Grapevine, Texas. She was 79 years of age.
Funeral Mass: 10:00 am Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Good Shepherd Catholic Community in Colleyville. The Prayer of the Rosary will begin at 9:30 am that morning at church.
Frances was born on August 9, 1940 in Warren, Ohio to Mary and Edward LaBanc. She was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School. Frances married Edward Waltko on July 9,1960 and they moved to Texas. She was a member of the Altar Society at Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Wichita Falls, Texas. Frances was a devoted mother and an especially devoted grandmother and great-grandmother. She was very active in her grandchildren's lives and volunteered at their schools. She had a love for tennis that began while watching her daughter's play tennis in high school.
Frances was preceded in passing by her husband, Edward Waltko; parents, Mary and Edward LaBanc; and sister, Joan Smith.
She is survived by her daughters, Joanie Cox and husband Dennis, and Teresa Isbell and husband Kevin; grandchildren, Matthew Cox, Leah Cox, Amy Cox, Garrett Isbell and wife Brittany, and Micah Isbell; great-grandchildren, Maya Cox, Carson Holcomb, and Tenley Isbell.
Published in The Times Record News from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020