Frances Pennington


1930 - 2019
Frances Pennington Obituary
Frances Pennington

Iowa Park - Frances Pennington, 89, of Iowa Park, passed from this life on Friday, December 20, 2019 in Wichita Falls.

Funeral Services will be 10 AM, Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at Faith Baptist Church of Iowa Park. Visitation will be from 6 - 8 PM, Monday, December 23, 2019, at Dutton Funeral Home. Interment will be in Highland Cemetery.

Frances was born at home on February 1, 1930 in Chattanooga, Oklahoma to Alan and Minnie Smith. She married John E. Pennington on May 26, 1948 in Vernon, Texas. He preceded her in death on September 18, 1977 and for 42 years she has been looking forward to being with him again. She was a caregiver and loved antiques, garage sales, estate sales, her family and friends. She was a founding member of Faith Baptist Church of Iowa Park. She was also preceded in death by her parents, her brother, and two sisters.

Survivors include her children: Douglas Pennington and wife Sandra of Wichita Falls and Debra Higginbotham and husband Frank of Iowa Park; grandchildren: Scott Barrett and wife Jan, John Pennington, David Pennington, Rachel Buczynski and husband Justin, and Erin Whitman and husband Clayton; great-grandchildren: Damon Golden, Kain Pennington, Keely Whitman and Parker Joy Whitman (on the way).

The family wishes to thank the caring staff of Hospice of Wichita Falls for the care and love they have shown during this difficult time.

Online condolences may be made at www.duttonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Record News from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019
