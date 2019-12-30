Services
Owens & Brumley - Wichita Falls
1317 9TH STREET
Wichita Falls, TX 76301
940-322-3181
Wichita Falls - Francisco Moreno Diaz, 82, of Wichita Falls, passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019.

A Rosary and Vigil service will be held at 7 p.m. followed by a visitation until 8 p.m. Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. The funeral liturgy will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, January 3, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with Deacon Anastasio Perez, celebrant. Rite of Committal will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.

A son of the late Miguel Diaz and Villatres Moreno, Francisco was born on August 25, 1937 in Villamar, Michoacan, Mexico. He worked at MSU for 17 years, and retired after 20 plus years from Wichita Falls Engineering where he worked as a machine operator. Francisco was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. He was a hard worker and loved his family dearly.

Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by his loving wife, Genoveva Diaz in 2014.

He is survived by his son, Frankie Diaz of Wichita Falls; his brothers, Alex Diaz of California, and David Diaz of Wichita Falls; and his grandchildren, Kimberly Findlay, Michael Diaz, Molly Mrugalski, and Daniel Mrugalski.

Serving as Pallbearers will be Dan Consodine, Andy Diaz, David Diaz, Adrian Gaultier, Frankie Gaultier, and Andrew Luna.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made in honor of Francisco to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Rd., Wichita Falls, TX 76310.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
