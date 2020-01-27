Resources
More Obituaries for Francyne Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francyne Anderson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Francyne Anderson Obituary
Francyne Anderson

Burkburnett - Funeral mass for Francyne Elizabeth Anderson, 82, of Burkburnett, Texas will be at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at St. Jude Catholic Church , Burkburnett, Texas with Father Kohi Tran officiating.

Burial will be at Devol Cemetery, Devol, Oklahoma.

Mrs. Anderson went to her heavenly home on Thursday, January 24, 2020 in Wichita Falls, Texas.

Francyne Anderson was born in Burkburnett, Texas to loving parents, Frank and Beatrice ( Baumhart) McClendon. She married the love of her life, Richard Anderson on April 27, 1956 at the Catholic Chapel on Sheppard AFB. They built a life and a family together until his passing in April of 2015. Francyne was ever creative and enjoyed in her free time to put that creativity to work by writing novels. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother and her presence will be sorely missed.

She is survived by her sons; Richard Anderson Jr. and wife Julie of Tomball, TX, David Anderson and wife Lilly of Montgomery, TX; sister Gillis Carroll and husband Bob of Burkburnett, TX; sister-in-law Carroll McClendon of Dallas, TX; six grandchildren, Justin Anderson, Tyler Anderson , Sharron Anderson, all of Montgomery, TX, Michelle Anderson, Emily Anderson, Kait Anderson all of Houston, TX; 3 great grandchildren, Ivan Anderson and Adrian Anderson of Montgomery, TX, and Monica Rocha of Bellvile, TX; several nieces and nephews; and a host of loving friends.

Francyne is preceded in death by her husband, her parents; her brother, Lenton McClendon; and her daughter, Karen Anderson.
Published in The Times Record News from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Francyne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -