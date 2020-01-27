|
Francyne Anderson
Burkburnett - Funeral mass for Francyne Elizabeth Anderson, 82, of Burkburnett, Texas will be at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at St. Jude Catholic Church , Burkburnett, Texas with Father Kohi Tran officiating.
Burial will be at Devol Cemetery, Devol, Oklahoma.
Mrs. Anderson went to her heavenly home on Thursday, January 24, 2020 in Wichita Falls, Texas.
Francyne Anderson was born in Burkburnett, Texas to loving parents, Frank and Beatrice ( Baumhart) McClendon. She married the love of her life, Richard Anderson on April 27, 1956 at the Catholic Chapel on Sheppard AFB. They built a life and a family together until his passing in April of 2015. Francyne was ever creative and enjoyed in her free time to put that creativity to work by writing novels. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother and her presence will be sorely missed.
She is survived by her sons; Richard Anderson Jr. and wife Julie of Tomball, TX, David Anderson and wife Lilly of Montgomery, TX; sister Gillis Carroll and husband Bob of Burkburnett, TX; sister-in-law Carroll McClendon of Dallas, TX; six grandchildren, Justin Anderson, Tyler Anderson , Sharron Anderson, all of Montgomery, TX, Michelle Anderson, Emily Anderson, Kait Anderson all of Houston, TX; 3 great grandchildren, Ivan Anderson and Adrian Anderson of Montgomery, TX, and Monica Rocha of Bellvile, TX; several nieces and nephews; and a host of loving friends.
Francyne is preceded in death by her husband, her parents; her brother, Lenton McClendon; and her daughter, Karen Anderson.
Published in The Times Record News from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020