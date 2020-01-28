|
|
Francyne Anderson
Burkburnett - Funeral Mass for Francyne Elizabeth Anderson 82 of Burkburnett, Texas will be at 10:00 am on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at St. Jude Catholic Church, Burkburnett, Texas. Father Kohi Tran officiating. There will be a vigil and visitation on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 from 6-8 pm at Gray Funeral Home in Grandfield, Oklahoma. Burial will take place at Devol Cemetery following the funeral Mass under the direction of Gray Funeral Home.
Mrs. Anderson went to her heavenly home on Friday, January 24, 2020 in Wichita Falls Texas.
She was born in Burkburnett, Texas on December 27, 1937 to her loving parents, Frank and Beatrice (Baumhardt) McClendon. Francyne was raised in Devol, Oklahoma along with her younger brother and sister, surrounded by Grandparents, aunts, uncles and numerous cousins. She graduated from Grandield High School in 1956 and loved keeping in touch with her classmates.
After graduation, she went to work at Sheppard Air Force Base in Wichita Falls, Texas where she met and married Richard Louis Anderson, Sr. They were married April 27, 1956 at the Catholic Chapel on Sheppard AFB. Together they had three children, Karen Annette Anderson, Richard Louis Anderson, Jr., and David Frank Anderson.
Following several moves across the country, Francyne and her family settled in the Houston area. In 1986 Francyne and Richard started A5 Feed in Magnolia, TX, which they operated for 20 years.
She was a prolific writer and published a column in several local papers seving Magnolia, Hempstead, Conroe, and Montgomery, Texas areas. She was part of a romance novel writer's group.
After her retirement she occupied her time writing and enjoying her grandchildren and great-granchildren.
She and Richard relocated to Burkburnett to be surrounded once again by aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins until his passing in April, 2015.
Francyne is survived by her sons, Richard and Julie Anderson of Tomball, Texas and David and Lilly Anderson of Montomery, Texas; sister, Gillis and Bob Carroll of Burkburnett, Texas; sisters-in-law, Carol McClendon of Dallas, Texas and Maureen and Dick Dube of Dracut, Massachusetts; 6 grandchildren, Justin (Cherrelle) Anderson, Tyler Anderson, Sharon Anderson all of Montgomery, Texas, Emily Anderson, Michelle Anderson, Kait Rocha all of Houston, Texas; 4 great-grandchildren, Ivan, Adrian, Sophia and Monica.; special extended family Roy, Jr. and Kathryn Shepherd and Roy III, Kaleb and Reagan; aunts, nieces and nephews, cousins and a host of friends.
Francyne is preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her daughter and her brother Lenton Louis McClendon.
Published in The Times Record News from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020